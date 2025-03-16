Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 438,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,830,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period.

GNR opened at $53.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $48.54 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.94.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

