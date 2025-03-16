Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 456,774 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 456,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,838,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.36% of Halozyme Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $98,901.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,126,499.68. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $293,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,629.59. This represents a 12.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HALO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

