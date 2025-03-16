Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 530,741 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 530,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $944,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 111,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 1.8 %

BATS:FOCT opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.62. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.75.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

