Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $22.23 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 438,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,229,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Meridian Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

