Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $23.36 Million in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,908,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 315,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 103,959 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 194,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $12.44 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $14.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 7.8%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

