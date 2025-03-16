Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $24.97 Million in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 794,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,971,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.65% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALT. WorthPointe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 71,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 203,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:BALT opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

