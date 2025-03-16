Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $25.01 Million in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,304,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,009,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 701,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

IFV opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.