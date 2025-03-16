Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $23.33 Million Investment in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 351,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kemper Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $68.57 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.25.
Kemper Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMPR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
