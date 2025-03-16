Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $23.65 Million Investment in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 495,208 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $23,651,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NBTB opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.48. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

In other news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller acquired 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.45 per share, for a total transaction of $32,849.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,872.65. The trade was a 11.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,575.80. This trade represents a 16.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

