Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $25.66 Million Investment in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,008,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,659,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 737,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 42,408 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 109,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.51 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $25.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

