Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 395,338 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $24,997,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,641,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,676,000 after buying an additional 1,305,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,857,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,320,000 after buying an additional 334,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,598,000 after buying an additional 336,854 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,713,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,043,000 after buying an additional 900,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,187,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,561,000 after buying an additional 601,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $67.45.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6723 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

