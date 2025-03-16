Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 162,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,081,000.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLNE. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.14.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $142.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.28. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.16 and a 12-month high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.16%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.