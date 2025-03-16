Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 422,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of Hasbro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Hasbro by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.61 and a twelve month high of $73.46.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

