Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,227,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,770,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in PG&E by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 589,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 6,290,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,935,000 after buying an additional 1,795,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in PG&E by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $532,368.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. This represents a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 6,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

