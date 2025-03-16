Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 360,548 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 360,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,759,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 187,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,550,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

