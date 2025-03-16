Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 551,326 SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 551,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,358,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $456,000.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

GAL opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.06. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17.

About SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.