Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $22.23 Million Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 238,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,230,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.71% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $94.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

