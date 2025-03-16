Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $22.96 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 266,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,961,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Seagate Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 465,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 133.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 98,418 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Seagate Technology by 10.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $87.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.11. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $82.31 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STX. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

