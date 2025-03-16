Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $23.40 Million Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,239,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,396,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.57% of UMH Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of ($126.74) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 million. Research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,866.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UMH. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

