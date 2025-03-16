Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $24.96 Million Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 273,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,961,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $79.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.46. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $104.46. The company has a market cap of $695.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0731 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

