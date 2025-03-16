Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $25.96 Million Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,985,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,964,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.86% of Cushman & Wakefield at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $10.67 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

