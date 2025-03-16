Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 299,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,749,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

PTF stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $80.92. The company has a market cap of $487.24 million, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average of $68.75.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

