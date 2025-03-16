Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 248,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,157,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $84.50 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.83 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

