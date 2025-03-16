ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $224.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.19 and a 1-year high of $263.05.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at $18,695,249.98. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.20, for a total transaction of $1,835,662.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,394,182.40. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,940 shares of company stock valued at $9,164,385. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.82.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Stories

