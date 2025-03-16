Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $8,593,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 67,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,970,000. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,169,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,039,125 shares of company stock valued at $137,062,338. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.19. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.