Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $7.38 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $197.95 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

