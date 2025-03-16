THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,497,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in THOR Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 88,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $80.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.89. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.78 and a 52-week high of $118.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

