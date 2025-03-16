Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 42,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,942.72. This trade represents a 40.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.52. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $25.44.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W cut shares of Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Sunday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

