Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $167.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.68 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.83 and its 200-day moving average is $200.95.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,230.56. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

