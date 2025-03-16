VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $44.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

