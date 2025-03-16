Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

