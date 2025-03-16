Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 182.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,573 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 55,061 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,320,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mayport LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 625,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,367,000 after buying an additional 94,223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.