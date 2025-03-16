Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.26 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,110,000 after acquiring an additional 182,648 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,493,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $232.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

