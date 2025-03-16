Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 14,065 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 23,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSE SOLV opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.86.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

