Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 97,200 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,200 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 269,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 6,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,065.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,880,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,047,217.30. This trade represents a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $41.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $513.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.02.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $43.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

