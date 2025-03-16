Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,976 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

AWI stock opened at $140.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.68 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.59 and its 200-day moving average is $144.12. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.98 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AWI. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.