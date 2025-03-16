Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,126 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Celanese by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,500,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,931,000 after buying an additional 136,994 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Celanese by 6.5% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 160,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,814,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,723,000 after buying an additional 69,606 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Celanese by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Celanese by 12.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 147,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,986,000 after buying an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Celanese from $92.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Celanese from $77.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Celanese from $73.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.31.

Celanese Stock Up 7.5 %

NYSE CE opened at $57.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

About Celanese



Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

