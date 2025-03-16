Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,471 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 604.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

ANF opened at $79.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.66. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $196.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.