VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Up 7.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.7% on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $16.10 to $20.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. VNET Group traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.21. 2,827,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 9,788,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $6.40 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.10 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.98.
Read Our Latest Report on VNET Group
Institutional Trading of VNET Group
VNET Group Trading Up 12.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60.
VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $307.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.88 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
VNET Group Company Profile
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VNET Group
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.