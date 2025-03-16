Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 337 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McDonough Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 43,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $232.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $651.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.29 and a 200 day moving average of $238.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

