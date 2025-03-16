ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lessened its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,080 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.25% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 55,150 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 248.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,708 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 83.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 74,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

