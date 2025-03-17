13,739 Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,739 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Five9 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Five9 by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Five9 by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIVN opened at $29.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.39, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $63.79.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.70 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Five9 from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $34,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,383. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $448,759.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,396,515.28. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,874 shares of company stock worth $985,446. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

