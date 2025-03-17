25,973 Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG opened at $23.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $26.56.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

