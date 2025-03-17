26,100 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 780.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 357,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 316,515 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 95,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 51,763 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in F.N.B. by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd raised its stake in F.N.B. by 48.1% in the third quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 175,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,239,000 after buying an additional 51,862 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,045.38. This trade represents a 1.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

