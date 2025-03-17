2,792 Shares in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,792 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Celestica by 120.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 103,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 56,732 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $47,685,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth $61,210,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica stock opened at $91.82 on Monday. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $144.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

In related news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 441,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $53,965,221.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,981,670.76. This trade represents a 45.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $2,468,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,134.32. The trade was a 93.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

