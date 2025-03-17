295,236 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 295,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $19,243,000.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 27,500 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $1,778,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,590.52. The trade was a 44.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Housman sold 14,593 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total transaction of $939,497.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,205,438.68. This represents a 9.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,726 shares of company stock valued at $18,269,723. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on QSR. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR stock opened at $66.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.29. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.