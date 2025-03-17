3,773,930 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,773,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Clarivate by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 9,192,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 8.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,443,000 after acquiring an additional 571,289 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,088,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,131,000 after acquiring an additional 401,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,604,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 38,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,340,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 309,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

Clarivate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

