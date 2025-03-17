4,945 Shares in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,486.90. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $38.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The Campbell Soup Company has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.84.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

