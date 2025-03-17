605 Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 605 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHO opened at $117.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.86. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.92 and a 52 week high of $176.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.31.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MHO. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

