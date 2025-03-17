6,239 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $102.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.07 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.05.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

